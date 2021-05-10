Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

LUNA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 2,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,277. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

