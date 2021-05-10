Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Hits $1.04

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001810 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and $862,728.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo Market Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00249339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.60 or 0.01200773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.00755000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,182.49 or 0.99714636 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo Market Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.