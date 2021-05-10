LYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001991 BTC on exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $128.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

