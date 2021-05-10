M Partners Weighs in on Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.67 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

