Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

