ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.56

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.56 and last traded at $124.15, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

