Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

