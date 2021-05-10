Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.79.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.03. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

