Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

