Markel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Markel Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

