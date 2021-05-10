Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.67 ($1.89).

MKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 159.35 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.93.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

