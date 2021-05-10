Maximus (NYSE:MMS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.