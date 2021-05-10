McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $197.61 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

