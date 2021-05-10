McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 2,401 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

