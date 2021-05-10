McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 35,252 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.