McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.