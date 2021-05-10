McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

