McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 12,069 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $96.48 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.