MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.70

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 1137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

