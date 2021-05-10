MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $431.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73. MedAvail has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.20.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

