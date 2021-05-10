Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,318 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 571.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.51 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

