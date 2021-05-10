Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 25,486.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $3,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

