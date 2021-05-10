Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2,350.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $71.62 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

