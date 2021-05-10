Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

NYSE AON opened at $258.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

