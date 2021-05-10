Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1,548.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

