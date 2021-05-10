Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $473,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 647.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

