Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6,048.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in Nielsen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Truist lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

