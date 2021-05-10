Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,375,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.35 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.