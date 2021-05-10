Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,783 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 159,787.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,661.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

