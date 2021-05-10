Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.