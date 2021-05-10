MenaPay Price Down 8.6% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $1,420.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.