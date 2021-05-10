Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) vs. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Financial Comparison

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 24.33% 53.83% 16.83% Tyme Technologies N/A -192.69% -111.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. and Tyme Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 2 8 0 2.80 Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Tyme Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 636.43%. Given Tyme Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Tyme Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $46.84 billion 4.24 $9.84 billion $5.19 15.11 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$22.00 million ($0.17) -7.59

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Tyme Technologies. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Tyme Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products. The Animal Health segment provides discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as a suite of digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize long-acting investigational treatment combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV; and a collaboration agreement with Amathus Therapeutics to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer, as well as with Mayo Clinic; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.