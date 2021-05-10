Meridian Network Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $380,218.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

