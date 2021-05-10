Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $802.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

