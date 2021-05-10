MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 15.5% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $228.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.