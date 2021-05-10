MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.54. 188,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock worth $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

