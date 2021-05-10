MIB Coin (MIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,160.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $816,202.02 and $1,160.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00042177 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 411,405,978 coins and its circulating supply is 134,104,050 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

