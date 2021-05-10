Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.45

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

