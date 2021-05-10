MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $120.61 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $120.61 million and approximately $134,591.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $11.24 or 0.00019593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00694851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $976.77 or 0.01702812 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,731,140 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

