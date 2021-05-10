MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $432,309.46 and $1,616.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.79 or 0.07186909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.25 or 0.02540243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.00681643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.12 or 0.00811373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00676811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00550819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006020 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

