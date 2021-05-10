Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

MI.UN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 159,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

