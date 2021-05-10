Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $202.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

