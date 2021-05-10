Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $610,756.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00014059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 4,139,696 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

