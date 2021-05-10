Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

NASDAQ:MSON traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Misonix has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

