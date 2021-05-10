Mizuho Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $273.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.86.

MOH opened at $267.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.75. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

