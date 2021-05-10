Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

