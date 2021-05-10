Mizuho Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

