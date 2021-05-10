Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.97. 10,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

