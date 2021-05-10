Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.
NYSE:MODN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.97. 10,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
