Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.61.

Moderna stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

