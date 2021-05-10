ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $150.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

